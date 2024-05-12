Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AVK opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

