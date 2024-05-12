Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AVK opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.22.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Convertible and Income Fund
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.