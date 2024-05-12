Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the April 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marinus Verwijs sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $41,640.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $32.42. The stock has a market cap of $553.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

