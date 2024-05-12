Affirm’s (AFRM) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

