AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 518,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $15,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $36.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -443.75%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

