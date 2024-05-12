AGF Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,944 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $15,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dollar General by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,067. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $219.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

