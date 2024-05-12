AGF Management Ltd. Buys 72,528 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of ATS worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATS by 4,342.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ATS by 15.4% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATS in the third quarter worth $321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ATS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ATS in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 216,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,531. ATS Co. has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). ATS had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $552.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

