AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,918 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 35,284 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $85,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,137,256 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $189,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,837 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,982,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.29.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.