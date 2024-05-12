AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 979,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,341 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Lamb Weston worth $105,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lamb Weston by 300.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.16. 1,542,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.41 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

