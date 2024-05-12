AGF Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AGF Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Hyatt Hotels worth $14,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 903,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,815,000 after buying an additional 225,530 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,480.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after purchasing an additional 113,679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 25.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,627,000 after buying an additional 105,816 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,141.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,223,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total value of $1,520,603.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.11, for a total transaction of $1,520,603.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,084,248 shares of company stock valued at $326,572,489. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.56.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.20. 594,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.32%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

