AGF Management Ltd. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.05% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.
In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total value of $3,048,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of DECK traded down $12.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $861.99. The company had a trading volume of 222,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,372. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $424.36 and a 52-week high of $956.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $876.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $772.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
