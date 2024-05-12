AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055,707 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications comprises approximately 1.0% of AGF Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Rogers Communications worth $171,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954,351 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,319 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,382,000 after buying an additional 559,395 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 32.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after buying an additional 508,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 49.4% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,989,000 after acquiring an additional 482,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
Rogers Communications Stock Performance
Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.54. 744,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,363. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $49.38.
Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.75%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.
