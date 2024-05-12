AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $478.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,347,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.54 and a 200 day moving average of $445.48. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.83 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

