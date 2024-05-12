AGF Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 597,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,644 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Connections worth $89,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.38. The company had a trading volume of 678,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,138. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

