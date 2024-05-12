AGF Management Ltd. Has $12.72 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. FMR LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after buying an additional 1,002,191 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,712,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after buying an additional 652,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,479,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,111,000 after acquiring an additional 57,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, hitting $95.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,692,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,197,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $100.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,409,664 shares of company stock worth $310,846,212 over the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

