AGF Management Ltd. Has $13.47 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,159 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $13,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,597,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,708,000 after acquiring an additional 335,564 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 455,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,429,000 after purchasing an additional 158,541 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 286.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 192,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 142,543 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $69.55. 1,205,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total transaction of $1,030,671.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.36.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

