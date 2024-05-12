AGF Management Ltd. Has $189.14 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.1% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Lam Research worth $189,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $915.42. 510,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $520.66 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $938.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $828.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.