AGF Management Ltd. Has $273.26 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834,471 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866,399 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.6% of AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $273,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,351,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,784,000 after acquiring an additional 199,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,927,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a market cap of $99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

