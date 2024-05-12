AGF Management Ltd. Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of New Fortress Energy worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFE. Barclays cut their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

New Fortress Energy stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.06 and a 52 week high of $40.04.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $690.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

