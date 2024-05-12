AGF Management Ltd. Has $93.44 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,966 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.65% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $93,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,876,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,482 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,118,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,246 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,625,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,815,000 after purchasing an additional 189,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,569,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,953,000 after purchasing an additional 60,510 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIP. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

NYSE BIP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 496,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.