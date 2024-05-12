AGF Management Ltd. Purchases 734,549 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 734,549 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Sun Life Financial worth $79,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,286. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 17.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.588 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SLF

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.