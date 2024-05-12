AGF Management Ltd. Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,351 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 0.9% of AGF Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $157,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.9 %

NOW traded up $6.85 on Friday, reaching $729.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,271. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.65 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $748.63 and its 200 day moving average is $718.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

