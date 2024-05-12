AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 117,910 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $68,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.53.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.13. 489,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $547.17 and a 200 day moving average of $488.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.14 and a 12-month high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

