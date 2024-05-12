AGF Management Ltd. Sells 4,971 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Ameriprise Financial worth $141,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,119,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $433.55. The company had a trading volume of 329,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,624. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.88.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,901,586.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.64, for a total value of $4,511,136.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,057,288.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $1,707,251.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,901,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

