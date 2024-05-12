AGF Management Ltd. Sells 5,020 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $100,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $474.80. 579,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.34 and a 200 day moving average of $465.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

