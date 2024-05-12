AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,387 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $10,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,335. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $599.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OII

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.