AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 622,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $147,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The firm has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

