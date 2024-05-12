AGF Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Management Ltd. decreased its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,388 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $114,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,016,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primerica by 44.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica during the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $6,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRI traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.77. 139,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,342. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.79. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.06 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.21). Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.26%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.50.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total transaction of $922,571.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total value of $365,115.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,373.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

