Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $250.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

