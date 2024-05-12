Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE APD opened at $250.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.24 and a twelve month high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Bank of America lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

