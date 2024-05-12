Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Air T Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414. Air T has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.
About Air T
