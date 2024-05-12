Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Declares Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, May 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Air T Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRTP traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414. Air T has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $23.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

