Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.
Air T Stock Performance
Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.
Air T Company Profile
