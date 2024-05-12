Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.56. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $23.87.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

