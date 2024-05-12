Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Air T Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.56.

Get Air T alerts:

Air T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 11.55%.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.