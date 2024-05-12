Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Airgain has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $6.37.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Airgain

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the quarter. Airgain accounts for approximately 1.2% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.64% of Airgain worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

