Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Releases Earnings Results

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%.
Ajinomoto Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $38.98 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
