Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Ajinomoto Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AJINY opened at $38.98 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

