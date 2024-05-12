Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.200-6.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.20-6.40 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 11.0 %

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.19 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.86.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Akamai Technologies

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,753 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,303 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.