Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5 million-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.2 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14-$2.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ALRM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. 459,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,453. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.23.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

