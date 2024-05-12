Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.140-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $914.5 million-$931.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $925.2 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.14-$2.16 EPS.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.02 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. Alarm.com has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $77.29.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. TheStreet raised Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alarm.com

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $708,087.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $614,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,532 shares of company stock worth $8,116,333 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.