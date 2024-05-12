Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on July 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of AQN opened at C$8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$6.75 and a 1-year high of C$12.31. The stock has a market cap of C$6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 224.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.22.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.6866359 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

