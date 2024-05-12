Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) fell 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 8,345 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,283,746% from the average session volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

