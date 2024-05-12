Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 519,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after buying an additional 43,243 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 137.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 77,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,244 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALSN opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.52. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.37 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

