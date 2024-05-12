Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:HIDE remained flat at $22.77 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.03.

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile

The Alpha Architect High Inflation & Deflation ETF (HIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that dynamically allocates its assets to US Treasury bonds, real estate, and commodities. The fund shifts exposure based on momentum and trend-following factors.

