Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF (NASDAQ:HIDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the April 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:HIDE remained flat at $22.77 during trading hours on Friday. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,752. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91. Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $24.03.
Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF Company Profile
