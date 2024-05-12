Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Pecaut & CO.’s 5th Largest Position

Pecaut & CO. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 5.2% of Pecaut & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 26,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 40.8% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 26,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 73,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,740,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.93 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.