Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $11,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $170.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.93 and a 1-year high of $176.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.