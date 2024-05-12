ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.83

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.83 and traded as high as $25.13. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $24.91, with a volume of 3,687 shares.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $24.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%.

Institutional Trading of ALPS Active REIT ETF

ALPS Active REIT ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REIT. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

