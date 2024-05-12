Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
