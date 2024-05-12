Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ambac Financial Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ambac Financial Group by 26.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

