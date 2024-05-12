AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Posts Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

AmBase Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABCP opened at $0.21 on Friday. AmBase has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida.

