Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) PT Lowered to $90.00

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

DOX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.83.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Trading Up 1.9 %

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Shares of DOX stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Amdocs by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 405,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 22.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,119,000 after buying an additional 258,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amdocs by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after buying an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.