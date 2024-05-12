American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 316,691 shares of company stock valued at $70,856,898 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $242.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $243.54.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.