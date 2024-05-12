American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.56.

AIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get American International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American International Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 303.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of American International Group by 123.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American International Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.