American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on American Public Education from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on American Public Education from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

American Public Education Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.64.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.50. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.54 million. Equities research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 34.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 476,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 122,520 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 118,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 5,036.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $799,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

